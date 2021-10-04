Tuesday Forecast: More of the same - sunshine and warm weather into Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s easy going back in the weather center this week as the forecast is really quite straightforward over the next few days as we’ll continue to see more of the same - sunshine and mild weather across the state with dry weather continuing for most of this week.

Into Monday evening, the weather will remain quiet with clear skies and comfortable conditions. Much like the past few nights, with clear skies and light winds, temperatures should cool off quickly this evening after another warm afternoon. Skies remain clear through the overnight hours with overnight lows in the 40s for most of the state. More sunshine is then expected into the day on Tuesday with light east and southeasterly winds up to around 10 MPH. We could see a few clouds make their way into the area from the east, but it looks like most of that cloud cover should stay across Iowa and Missouri. Regardless, sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected through the day across the state.

Clear skies are expected Monday night into Tuesday with more sunshine expected for most by Tuesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Overnight lows tonight will be cool, but pretty close to where we should be for early October. Look for 30s and low 40s in the west with mid to upper 40s for central and eastern Nebraska.

Low temperatures into Tuesday morning should range from the low 40s to near 50°. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be a few degrees cooler across the eastern half of the state with high temperatures in the mid 70s for most. We’ll still see very warm weather across western Nebraska with afternoon temperatures reaching into the lower and middle 80s for most! One thing we may notice into the afternoon is dew points that are expected to climb back to the mid and upper 50s, so you might feel a bit more humidity, especially by the afternoon.

Temperatures should be a few degrees cooler on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s for eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps the mild and dry weather going through the remainder of the work week with temperatures eventually reaching the upper 70s and low 80s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Dry weather is expected through Friday with small chances for rain returning Saturday evening and into early next week as cold front drops through the state. This should send temperatures from the lower to middle 80s on Saturday to the upper 60s and low 70s for Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler the next few days before afternoon highs warm back to the upper 70s and low 80s late this week and into the weekend. Cooler, seasonal weather is then expected for Sunday into early next week with some small rain chances. (KOLN)

