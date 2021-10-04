YMCA of Lincoln celebrating 150 years by hosting winter coat drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The YMCA of Lincoln is celebrating 150th years by serving the community.

They’re partnering with the People’s City Mission for a coat drive to help those most vulnerable during colder months.

Until October 22, the YMCA of Lincoln is looking for asking for donations of new or gently used coats of all sizes. The coats will then be given to the People’s City Mission, who will distribute the coats at their help center at no cost.

Since 1871, the YMCA of Lincoln has been a staple in the community.

“We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the community, so that’s what we’re trying to do, not only within these four walls, we want to give back outside these four walls too,” said Samantha Huff, YMCA of Lincoln marketing director. “That’s what makes the YMCA so unique and so different, what’s allowed us to be here for 150 years and we couldn’t think of a better organization to partner with than Pastor Tom and his team at the mission.”

In 2020 alone, the People’s City Mission was able to serve more than 23,000 people, and give away over 500,000 clothing and household items.

After the coat drive ends, the kick-off coat distribution will begin November 5 at the People’s City Mission Help Center.

Anyone can donate at any of the four YMCA donation sites, including Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast YMCA.

“I’ve met people that have moved to Lincoln that didn’t even have a coat and they arrived in the middle of winter,” Copple Family YMCA executive director Chris Klingenberg. “There’s always somebody there willing to help out and we hope that our members at the YMCA and community members will come in and help the families, parents and kids make sure they have coats.”

