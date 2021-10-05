Advertisement

92-year-old inmate serving life dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

A 92-year-old man serving life in prison died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, a release said Monday night.
A 92-year-old man serving life in prison died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, a release said Monday night.(KOLNKGIN)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) announced Monday night that an inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP).

Lawrence Ortiz, 92, began his sentence on Feb. 13, 1971. Ortiz was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in Buffalo County.

He also received 10 to 15 years for assault by a confined person in Lancaster County and then six to 10 years for an escape out of Douglas County.

Authorities say the cause of death has not yet been determined but did say Ortiz was being treated for long-term medical conditions. A grand jury will conduct an investigation as they always do when an inmate dies in the custody of the NDCS.

