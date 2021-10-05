Dunkin’ of Nebraska raises a cup to teachers with Free Coffee for a Year Sweepstakes

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -Dunkin’ Donuts announced its “Raise a Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes on Tuesday. Individuals can nominate a Nebraska teacher for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a “Dunkin’ coffee break.”

The event launched on World Teachers’ Day, Tuesday, Oct. 5, and will go on through Friday, Oct. 15. Individuals can submit nominations by visiting http://www.dunkinpromotion.com/teacherwest and follow the instructions to complete the registration form. Guests can nominate up to three teachers throughout Nebraska.

One grand prize winner will be selected to receive free coffee for a year along with a well-deserved coffee break. The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products. Dunkin’ will also provide the first 50 teachers nominated with 200 $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee VIP cards to share with their school’s staff. The VIP Cards are valid for a $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee every day through Monday, Nov. 15.

“We all know teachers run on Dunkin’, so we wanted to find a way to show our appreciation for our educators and reward them for all their hard work during these challenging times in the classroom,” said Heather Morin, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Our teachers have persevered despite difficulties thrown their way during the pandemic, and we’ve seen just how much they do and how their passion for helping students learn and grow has never stopped. Dunkin’ is honored to provide this fun reward for teachers to fuel up as a thank you for providing quality education to our local students.”

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.