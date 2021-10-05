Advertisement

Dunkin’ of Nebraska raises a cup to teachers with Free Coffee for a Year Sweepstakes

By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -Dunkin’ Donuts announced its “Raise a Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes on Tuesday. Individuals can nominate a Nebraska teacher for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a “Dunkin’ coffee break.”

The event launched on World Teachers’ Day, Tuesday, Oct. 5, and will go on through Friday, Oct. 15. Individuals can submit nominations by visiting http://www.dunkinpromotion.com/teacherwest and follow the instructions to complete the registration form. Guests can nominate up to three teachers throughout Nebraska.

One grand prize winner will be selected to receive free coffee for a year along with a well-deserved coffee break. The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products. Dunkin’ will also provide the first 50 teachers nominated with 200 $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee VIP cards to share with their school’s staff. The VIP Cards are valid for a $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee every day through Monday, Nov. 15.

“We all know teachers run on Dunkin’, so we wanted to find a way to show our appreciation for our educators and reward them for all their hard work during these challenging times in the classroom,” said Heather Morin, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Our teachers have persevered despite difficulties thrown their way during the pandemic, and we’ve seen just how much they do and how their passion for helping students learn and grow has never stopped. Dunkin’ is honored to provide this fun reward for teachers to fuel up as a thank you for providing quality education to our local students.”

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln.
LPS says teen killed in crash was Lincoln High student
Valentino’s has decided to permanently close the buffet and dining area at its 70th & Van Dorn...
Valentino’s Buffet at 70th & Van Dorn in Lincoln to permanently close
LPD File Photo
Man in critical condition after being assaulted in Super Saver parking lot
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Dillen Marzolf
One person arrested during drug bust in Southwest Lincoln

Latest News

Pat Lopez
LLCHD reports 19 COVID deaths in September; monthly number of deaths decreasing
Temperatures are forecast to be a few degrees cooler across eastern Nebraska with highs in the...
Wednesday Forecast: The mild fall weather continues into Wednesday
Gov. Ricketts expects Nebraskans to soon benefit from historic property tax relief.
Governor expects ‘historic’ property tax relief for Nebraskans
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80