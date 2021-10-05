Kellogg’s workers go on strike in Omaha, other cities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union workers at the Kellogg’s plant in Omaha went on strike just after midnight Tuesday.

Contract negotiations between the company and workers failed to prevent the strike, so employees picked up signs outside the plant at 96th & F streets.

Workers tell 6 News obstacles holding up a deal on a new contract include the elimination of a path to full benefits and pension along with changes to Family Medical Leave Act benefits.

The union claimed the company was not negotiating with the union committee but going after individual members instead.

A company spokesman told 6 News Kellogg’s was committed to negotiating a fair and competitive contract that reflected the contributions of employees and helps set up the business for long-term success.

Workers at plants in Tennessee, Michigan, and Pennsylvania also went on strike overnight.

The plant in Omaha makes Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Corn Pops, and Apple Jacks.

Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner issued a response from the company on Tuesday:

Kellogg Company and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union are engaged in negotiations to finalize a master labor contract for our four U.S. Ready to Eat Cereal (RTEC) plants. We are disappointed by the union’s decision to strike. Kellogg provides compensation and benefits for our U.S. RTEC employees that are among the industry’s best. Our offer includes increases to pay and benefits for our employees, while helping us meet the challenges of the changing cereal business.

The majority of employees working under this Master Contract enjoy a CPG industry-leading level of pay and benefits, which include above-market wages and pension or 401k. The average 2020 earnings for the majority of RTEC employees was $120,000.

Most employees under this contract have unparalleled, no-cost comprehensive health insurance, while less senior employees have the same health insurance as our salaried employees, but with much lower employee contributions.

Our proposals not only maintain these industry-leading level of pay and benefits, but offer significant increases in wages, benefits and retirement.

We remain committed to achieving a fair and competitive contract that recognizes the important work of our employees and helps ensure the long-term success of our plants and the Company. We remain ready, willing and able to continue negotiations and hope we can reach an agreement soon.

For more information, please visit https://kelloggsnegotiations.com/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.