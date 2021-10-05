LPD investigating house fire in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a house fire in northeast Lincoln that may have been set intentionally.

On Monday around 2:30 p.m., LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at a home off 53rd and Garland Streets.

LPD said fire crews extinguished the flames and determined the home was unoccupied.

According to police, responding officers spoke with the owner of the home who said it was a rental property.

Investigators said LFR Fire Inspector Robbins reported finding evidence that the fire may have been started intentionally.

The scene was processed for evidence and a canvass was completed. LPD said the damage was estimated at $168,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

