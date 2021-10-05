Advertisement

LPD: One dead, three hospitalized in overnight crash

The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln.
The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a car vs. tree crash in far northeast Lincoln.

Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW that fatal crash happened at 12:45 a.m., north of 70th and Fletcher.

LPD says a car that was southbound on 70th Street left the roadway outside ‘U Pull It’ and crashed into a tree. Four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police declared one person dead at the scene, with three others taken by Lincoln Fire & Rescue to an area hospital. One of those people is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police say 70th Street between McCormick and Fletcher will be closed for the majority of the morning while the investigation into the crash takes place.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

