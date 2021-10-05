LPD: One dead, three hospitalized in overnight crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a car vs. tree crash in far northeast Lincoln.

Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW that fatal crash happened at 12:45 a.m., north of 70th and Fletcher.

LPD says a car that was southbound on 70th Street left the roadway outside ‘U Pull It’ and crashed into a tree. Four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police declared one person dead at the scene, with three others taken by Lincoln Fire & Rescue to an area hospital. One of those people is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Police say 70th Street between McCormick and Fletcher will be closed for the majority of the morning while the investigation into the crash takes place.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

