LPD: One dead, three hospitalized in overnight crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a car vs. tree crash in far northeast Lincoln.
Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW that fatal crash happened at 12:45 a.m., north of 70th and Fletcher.
LPD says a car that was southbound on 70th Street left the roadway outside ‘U Pull It’ and crashed into a tree. Four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Police declared one person dead at the scene, with three others taken by Lincoln Fire & Rescue to an area hospital. One of those people is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Police say 70th Street between McCormick and Fletcher will be closed for the majority of the morning while the investigation into the crash takes place.
