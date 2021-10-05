Advertisement

NSP inmate death

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lawrence Ortiz, age 92, died on Monday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. His sentence began February 13, 1971.

Ortiz was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder in Buffalo County. He received 10 to 15 years for assault by a confined person in Lancaster County and six to 10 years for escape out of Douglas County.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Ortiz was being treated for long-term medical conditions. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

