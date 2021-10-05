Tuesday Forecast: Beautiful fall day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The nice weather will continue on Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures but still warm. A few more clouds on Wednesday with a sprinkle or two possible in eastern Nebraska. Dry weather is expected through the end of the week.

Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday afternoon with highs in the Lincoln area in the upper 70s and a light easterly wind under 10 mph.

Slightly cooler today but still nice and warm. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear for most of Tuesday night. A few clouds will be possible in eastern Nebraska by early Wednesday morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Clear and not quite as cool. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny skies for Wednesday with a small chance for a few sprinkles in eastern Nebraska. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Light east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Slight cooler but still pleasant. (1011 Weather)

Mainly dry conditions are expected over the next five days across Nebraska. One of the forecast models suggest a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday.

No significant rainfall is expected over the next 5 days. (1011 Weather)

Above average temperatures expected at least through Saturday. Cooler temperatures with a better chance of rain by Monday.

Warm temperatures through Saturday and mainly dry. Showers possible by Sunday and Monday. (1011 Weather)

