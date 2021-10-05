UNLPD releases 2020 crime report

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The UNL Police Department has released its most recent Crime and Safety Report. It dives into how crime is reported, tracked, and then compared to previous years on campus.

It’s updated on a rolling basis. The latest showing numbers from 2018, 2019, and it just added 2020 at the end of September.

Sexual assault continues to be a topic of conversation on campuses across the U.S.

UNLPD stats show in 2018, 16 alleged rapes were reported. In 2019 that number was 13. In 2020, that number jumps up to 26.

The safety report notes that a student filed a belated report in August of this year. Alleging unwanted sexual encounters with a partner they were dating between April of 2020 and April of 2021. It accounts for an estimated 10 of the 26 reported rates in 2020.

“We see increases specifically with sexual assault and dating violence,” said UNL’s Cheif of Police Hassan Ramzah. “That’s reflective in the report based on a single reporting party, reporting multiple incidents approximately over a year-long period.”

Cheif Ramzah said recent sexual-assault related activism could be reflected in the next report when they review 2021.

“We just have to be in a position to listen and respond from there, the main thing is to make sure that we’re responsive and that we’re accountable in what we’re doing,” Ramzah said.

A category that dropped significantly was citations and arrests for drug and alcohol violations on campus. In 2019 it was 754 across both, and in 2020 that number was down to 532.

“There’s certainly an impact in regards to last year the effects of the pandemic and the number of students on campus,” Ramzah said.

Cheif Ramzah said moving forward his department is focused on a few areas for the remainder of the school year. One of the biggest is continuing to expand and strengthen partnerships around campus.

“Again it’s always a work in progress and we continue to work toward building that collaboration with students, faculty, and staff in order to accomplish that,” Ramzah said.

In other categories like assault, burglary, and motor vehicle theft UNL saw either a drop or the numbers stayed the same.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.