Wednesday Forecast: The mild fall weather continues into Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s the same song, just a different verse. More of the same weather is expected as we head into the day on Wednesday, with perhaps just a few more clouds into the afternoon across the eastern quarter of the state. Sunshine with more above average temperatures are expected for central and western Nebraska with more dry weather on tap for Wednesday. Nothing really changes this week until we get towards the weekend when a pretty strong trough of low-pressure is expected to begin to push into the western U.S., which will bring some rainfall chances and cooler temperatures to the area for Sunday and into early next week.

For Tuesday night, we’re expecting more of the same. Mainly clear skies with light winds that will help temperatures cool off quickly tonight, though temperatures are expected to be warmer tonight than they have the past few nights. Through the overnight hours, skies are expected to remain mostly clear across the state with light east or southeasterly winds. Into Wednesday we’re expecting a bit more cloud cover across the eastern third of the state, thanks to an upper level low that’s actually been spinning back to the northeast over the past day or two. Look for mostly to partly sunny skies for eastern Nebraska, with perhaps a sprinkle or two, with sunny to mostly sunny skies across central and western sections of the state.

A bit more cloud cover is expected through Wednesday with partly sunny skies for far eastern Nebraska with sunny to mostly sunny skies for central and western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning should be a bit warmer across eastern Nebraska with lows in the mid 50s to near 60° along the Missouri River. As you head west, temperatures will be cooler with lows in the mid to upper 40s for most areas.

Lows into Wednesday morning should range from the low 40s to the upper 50s across the state. (KOLN)

By the afternoon, with a few more clouds, temperatures are forecast to be a few degrees cooler in eastern Nebraska with highs right around 75°. With skies remaining sunny to mostly sunny, temperatures will again reach the upper 70s to mid 80s across the western third of the state.

Temperatures are forecast to be a few degrees cooler across eastern Nebraska with highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast sends temperatures back to the the upper 70s on Thursday before reaching the lower and middle 80s for Friday and Saturday. A cold front will then send temperatures back down to the lower 70s for Sunday and into early next week. Rain chances look to finally return by Saturday evening as the front begins to push into the area and we’ll keep some small rain chances in the forecast for Sunday and into early next week. We’ll need to continue to monitor the forecast going into next week as models continue to advertise a potent upper level trough swinging through the area. This could lead to more unsettled weather next week - with even the possibility of some significant snow across the Rocky Mountains off to our west.

Temperatures generally stay at or above average for the next week with some small chances for rain this weekend into early next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.