CHI Health doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations are stable, but not dropping

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska doctors are cautiously optimistic about the upcoming fall and winter, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations stabilize.

CHI Health infectious disease doctors Renuga Vivekanandan and David Quimby spoke in a Zoom press conference Wednesday afternoon, saying hospitalizations remain high but aren’t going up.

Right now in Nebraska there are 410 people in the hospital. Numbers have been in this range for the past few weeks. New COVID-19 cases, on the other hand have started to slow down. On Monday, there were 592 new cases, compared to more than 900 new cases the week before.

“Hospitalizations are high but stable, so I’m hopeful we won’t have the spike we did last year,” Dr. Quimby said.

Dr. Vivekanandan also said hospitalizations are dropping across the country too.

“I think slowly we’re going in the downward direction,” she said.

However, Dr. Vivekanandan said she doesn’t think hospitalizations will drop significantly until more people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The doctors did say, however, families can start to gather this holiday season as long as they take precautions like ensuring family members are vaccinated.

The doctors also discussed booster shots.

Right now, Pfizer boosters are available for people in high risk careers, those 65+ or over 18 with serious comorbidities.

They encouraged people who aren’t on that list not to get unauthorized boosters.

“If you don’t get a booster you may have increased risk of mild infection but you still have good protection against severe illness ending in a hospital,” Dr. Quimby said.

They also said there will be meetings regarding boosters for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson on October 14 and 15.

They said there will also be news about the Pfizer vaccine for kids under 12 at the end of October.

