Crash blocks traffic at 27th and Old Cheney

Accident scene at 27th and Old Cheney on Wednesday morning
Accident scene at 27th and Old Cheney on Wednesday morning(KOLN (Ryan Swanigan))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash involving two vehicles closed a portion of Old Cheney Road Wednesday morning.

The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene at the intersection at 27th Street around 7 a.m.

According to a 10/11 reporter on scene, a pickup truck and SUV, both with damage, were both facing west in the eastbound lanes of Old Cheney.

The extent of injuries is unclear.

The eastbound lanes at 27th and Old Cheney remain closed until the scene can be cleared.

This is a developing story.

