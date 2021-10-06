Advertisement

Fremont man wins $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life

Buster Shafer of Fremont won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life from the Nebraska...
Buster Shafer of Fremont won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life from the Nebraska Lottery.(Nebraska Lottery)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Buster Shafer of Fremont won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life from the Nebraska Lottery.

Shafer purchased the winning ticket from Hy-Vee Food Store, 840 East 23rd Street in Fremont. The ticket matched all five winning white ball numbers (01, 12, 24, 25, 37) from the October 2 drawing.

When he claimed his prize at Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln on October 6, Shafer told Lottery officials that he regularly plays Lucky for Life. Recently he started purchasing tickets for the daily drawings.

Shafer opted for the $25,000 a year annuity, so he’ll receive yearly payments for the rest of his life. “It’ll be nice to have some extra bucks,” he said. When asked what he planned to do with his first prize payment, he said he might upgrade his car to a newer model.

This is the second $25,000 a year for life winning ticket sold in Nebraska since the Nebraska Lottery started offering the game in August 2017. A minimum of 20 years’ worth of payments is guaranteed with the annuity option.

Lucky for Life is a multi-state game currently offered by lotteries in 22 states and Washington, D.C. The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life are 1 in 1,813,028, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 8.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln.
LPS says teen killed in crash was Lincoln High student
Valentino’s has decided to permanently close the buffet and dining area at its 70th & Van Dorn...
Valentino’s Buffet at 70th & Van Dorn in Lincoln to permanently close
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
LLCHD reports 19 COVID deaths in September; monthly number of deaths decreasing
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

Latest News

A patient receives a flu vaccine in 2020.
With flu season around the corner, Hy-Vee’s top doctor is recommending flu shots for all
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high, but stable, in Nebraska. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
CHI Health doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations are stable, but not dropping
Nebraska State Fair final day
State Fair attendance numbers lower than pre-pandemic years
Highs On Thursday
Thursday Forecast: October “nice” just keeps on coming...