Fremont man wins $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Buster Shafer of Fremont won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life from the Nebraska Lottery.

Shafer purchased the winning ticket from Hy-Vee Food Store, 840 East 23rd Street in Fremont. The ticket matched all five winning white ball numbers (01, 12, 24, 25, 37) from the October 2 drawing.

When he claimed his prize at Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln on October 6, Shafer told Lottery officials that he regularly plays Lucky for Life. Recently he started purchasing tickets for the daily drawings.

Shafer opted for the $25,000 a year annuity, so he’ll receive yearly payments for the rest of his life. “It’ll be nice to have some extra bucks,” he said. When asked what he planned to do with his first prize payment, he said he might upgrade his car to a newer model.

This is the second $25,000 a year for life winning ticket sold in Nebraska since the Nebraska Lottery started offering the game in August 2017. A minimum of 20 years’ worth of payments is guaranteed with the annuity option.

Lucky for Life is a multi-state game currently offered by lotteries in 22 states and Washington, D.C. The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life are 1 in 1,813,028, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 8.

