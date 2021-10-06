Inmate dies at hospital; had tested positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Scott R. Frakes announced that an inmate in his 40s died today at a hospital in Lincoln. The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized.

For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced on charges out of Lancaster County that included possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, child abuse and assault.

The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

