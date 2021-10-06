Advertisement

Inmate dies at hospital; had tested positive for COVID-19

(CDC)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Scott R. Frakes announced that an inmate in his 40s died today at a hospital in Lincoln. The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized.

For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced on charges out of Lancaster County that included possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, child abuse and assault.

The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln.
LPS says teen killed in crash was Lincoln High student
Valentino’s has decided to permanently close the buffet and dining area at its 70th & Van Dorn...
Valentino’s Buffet at 70th & Van Dorn in Lincoln to permanently close
LPD File Photo
Man in critical condition after being assaulted in Super Saver parking lot
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Dillen Marzolf
One person arrested during drug bust in Southwest Lincoln

Latest News

Real Men Wear Pink Campaign happening in Lincoln to raise funds for breast cancer research
Real Men Wear Pink Campaign raises funds for breast cancer research
Real Men Wear Pink Campaign happening in Lincoln to raise funds for breast cancer research
Real Men Wear Pink Campaign
Businesses with 50 or fewer employees who have been impacted by the pandemic will be eligible...
City to give out millions to help small business owners pay their bills
Angela Kresser was sentenced for a convenience store robbery in Grand Island. Her husband...
Woman to be sentenced for Grand Island convenience store robbery