LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East hosted Lincoln High on Tuesday, the Spartans 13-14 and the Links 15-6.

It was the Spartans though who came out swinging and they were able to hold off Lincoln High in the fourth set to win three sets to one, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25.

Lincoln East improves to .500 on the year after the win.

