LPD investigating break-in at South Lincoln pharmacy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a break-in at a South Lincoln pharmacy.

On Wednesday, just after 5 a.m., police were called to an alarm at Stockwell Pharmacy at 27th and Stockwell Streets.

LPD said when responding officers arrived, they found someone gained access to the building through a broken window.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and requested security video.

Police said investigators are working with the business to complete an inventory to determine if there any loss.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

