Advertisement

LPD investigating break-in at South Lincoln pharmacy

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a break-in at a South Lincoln pharmacy.

On Wednesday, just after 5 a.m., police were called to an alarm at Stockwell Pharmacy at 27th and Stockwell Streets.

LPD said when responding officers arrived, they found someone gained access to the building through a broken window.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and requested security video.

Police said investigators are working with the business to complete an inventory to determine if there any loss.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln.
LPS says teen killed in crash was Lincoln High student
Valentino’s has decided to permanently close the buffet and dining area at its 70th & Van Dorn...
Valentino’s Buffet at 70th & Van Dorn in Lincoln to permanently close
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
LLCHD reports 19 COVID deaths in September; monthly number of deaths decreasing
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

Latest News

Doug Ewald
Alberts Announces Doug Ewald as Chief Financial Officer
Meet Chocolate and Almond! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
Officer Ja'Price Spears was put on administrative leave in April after an incident in Sarpy...
Omaha Police officer pleads ‘no contest’ after incident with teens in Sarpy County
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers