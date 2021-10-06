Advertisement

More clouds for Wednesday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A sluggish area of low pressure over the southeastern part of the country will slowly move northward into Missouri today and that means we could see more clouds in eastern Nebraska with a small chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will also be a tad cooler but still pleasant.

Partly sunny for the Lincoln area today and slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Southeast wind around 5 to 10 mph and there maybe a few sprinkles around midday into the early afternoon hours. No measurable rain is expected.

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Partly sunny skies expected Thursday and continued warm. Highs in the upper 70s and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mainly dry conditions will continue at least through most of Saturday. A few showers will be possible Saturday night and Sunday. Widespread or substantial rain is not expected over the next 5 days.

The Lincoln 7 day forecast indicates some cooler temperatures with rain chances early next week.

