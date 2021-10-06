More clouds for Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A sluggish area of low pressure over the southeastern part of the country will slowly move northward into Missouri today and that means we could see more clouds in eastern Nebraska with a small chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will also be a tad cooler but still pleasant.

Partly sunny for the Lincoln area today and slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Southeast wind around 5 to 10 mph and there maybe a few sprinkles around midday into the early afternoon hours. No measurable rain is expected.

Slightly cooler Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Milder overnight temperatures expected. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny skies expected Thursday and continued warm. Highs in the upper 70s and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm temperatures continue for Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mainly dry conditions will continue at least through most of Saturday. A few showers will be possible Saturday night and Sunday. Widespread or substantial rain is not expected over the next 5 days.

Substantial rain is not anticipated over the next 5 days. (1011 Weather)

The Lincoln 7 day forecast indicates some cooler temperatures with rain chances early next week.

Warm temperatures continue through Saturday. Cooler next week with rain chances returning. (1011 Weather)

