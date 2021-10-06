Advertisement

Omaha Police officer pleads ‘no contest’ after incident with teens in Sarpy County

Officer Ja'Price Spears was put on administrative leave in April after an incident in Sarpy...
Officer Ja'Price Spears was put on administrative leave in April after an incident in Sarpy County.(Omaha Police Department)
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Officer Ja’Price Spears entered a plea of “no contest” in Sarpy County court Wednesday morning after he was charged with disturbing the peace back in April.

Spears’ district court case was dismissed, and he pleaded “no contest” to the Class 3 misdemeanor “disturbing the peace” charge.

The judge said a sentencing decision would be made Wednesday. He could face a maximum of three months in jail, a $500 fine, and restitution.

Spears, who was put on administrative leave, is accused of chasing down two teens in April after they banged on his front door in the middle of the night. Officer Spears allegedly pointed a gun at them and got physical with one of them.

According to the Sarpy County Attorney’s office, Spears is accused of handcuffing the teens and roughing them up before calling the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. Days later, the parents filed a complaint, and Spears was investigated for his use of force.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln.
LPS says teen killed in crash was Lincoln High student
Valentino’s has decided to permanently close the buffet and dining area at its 70th & Van Dorn...
Valentino’s Buffet at 70th & Van Dorn in Lincoln to permanently close
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
LLCHD reports 19 COVID deaths in September; monthly number of deaths decreasing
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

Latest News

Doug Ewald
Alberts Announces Doug Ewald as Chief Financial Officer
Meet Chocolate and Almond! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating break-in at South Lincoln pharmacy