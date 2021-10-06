Real Men Wear Pink Campaign raises funds for breast cancer research

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Being a family member or a loved one of a person with cancer can often make a person feel helpless. For the entire month of October, a group of Lincoln men is wearing pink and fundraising for breast cancer research so nobody has to go through what they experienced.

Amy Harris was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2020. Lori Steer was diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2020. For their families, their diagnoses and treatment were difficult to deal with. But now, Amy and Lori’s strength through it all is spurring their families to make a difference for others.

Cancer tends to be a disruptive force.

“She said, I have breast cancer, and we’re going to beat it,” said Colton Steer, Real Men Wear Pink. “At the moment, I was hopeful and everything, but as soon as I left, my mind went to the darkest places.”

For sons like Colton, or husbands like Matt, it’s hard to watch as your loved one fights through it and knowing there’s not much you can do.

“The extent of the diagnosis, the aggressiveness caught us off guard, and was surprising, and you are flooded with a range of emotions from fear and uncertainty, certainly at the top of the list,” said Matt Harris, Real Men Wear Pink.

“Like what I can I do, can I help with anything,” said Colton. “Then I realized, it’s up to Mom, she has to fight this.”

Following the cancer diagnoses, both were ready, and inspired, to do anything to prevent others from feeling helpless against cancer. Matt and Colton have been involved in the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign for just a couple of years.

“The second year, they called and asked me if I would be a candidate again,” said Colton. “I said, you can basically sign me up for the rest of my life. If I’m in Lincoln, and here in October, I’m going to be a part of Real Men Wear Pink”

It’s a small act, wearing pink everyday. But to families fighting, it makes all the difference

“It’s real money going toward a real cause, and hopefully making a difference,” said Matt.

Lori and Amy are both cancer free. Now the groups total goal is to raise $80,000 to fund breast cancer research and other cancer-related costs.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.