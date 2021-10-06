Advertisement

Safe Kids offers new resources to help prevent youth sports injuries

The football coaches said all youth sports would benefit from more support from the community.
The football coaches said all youth sports would benefit from more support from the community.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Safe Kids of Lincoln-Lancaster County announced Wednesday the availability of new videos, coaches training and other information to help youth sports organizations and families lower the risk of injury to young athletes. The free resources are available at safekidslincoln.org/sports-injury-prevention.

About 30 million children participate annually in sports nationwide and an average of 3.5 million children receive medical treatment for sports injuries each year, according to Safe Kids. Many of these injuries are preventable.

“The popularity of youth sports requires us as a responsible community to ensure young athletes are as safe as possible,” Lopez said. “These new resources focus on preventing the leading causes of youth sports injuries – concussion, overuse injury and dehydration – and are a must-have for every member of our youth sports community.”

The purpose of this project is to provide youth sports organizations – both recreational and select/competitive – and families of youth athletes with best practice resources on reducing the risk of sports-related injuries. In addition to videos and tip sheets, the project features the Game Plan – Youth Sports Coaches Training, developed in collaboration with Children’s Hospital and Medical Center. The training covers a wide range of topics related to sport injuries and how to spot them and prevent them. Although the training is geared toward coaches, the safety information is also beneficial to parents and others.

Safe Kids partners with more than 70 organizations to help prevent childhood injuries through the work of the coalition. The coalition has six task forces that address priority injury areas, including sports injury prevention.

The new resources were developed by the Sports Injury Prevention Task Force, which includes experts in athletic training, sports medicine and public health, local coaches, and representatives from youth sports organizations. Task force members include:

  • Dr. Mark Stutz, Nebraska Wesleyan University
  • Dr. Natalie Ronshaugen, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center
  • Brian Baker, Tommy George, Kylie Gokie, Janette Johnson, LLCHD
  • Claire Cantwell and Todd Johnson, YMCA
  • Melissa Fuller, City of Lincoln Communications
  • Maggie Griffin and Bryce Hickerson, Volleyball Club Nebraska
  • Jay Jacox and Ryan Mohling, Lincoln Parks and Recreation
  • Jason Kerkman, Safe Kids Nebraska
  • Megan Neeman, Syracuse Health Center
  • Ricardo Noyola, Dreamers FC Soccer
  • Brian Vanis, Lincoln Sox Baseball

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department led the effort to establish the Safe Kids coalition in Lancaster County in 1995. For more information on Safe Kids, visit:

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln.
LPS says teen killed in crash was Lincoln High student
Valentino’s has decided to permanently close the buffet and dining area at its 70th & Van Dorn...
Valentino’s Buffet at 70th & Van Dorn in Lincoln to permanently close
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
LLCHD reports 19 COVID deaths in September; monthly number of deaths decreasing
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

Latest News

Doug Ewald
Alberts announces Doug Ewald as Chief Financial Officer
Republican governors including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds met...
Ricketts, Reynolds join Republican governors at U.S. border
Meet Chocolate and Almond! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
Officer Ja'Price Spears was put on administrative leave in April after an incident in Sarpy...
Omaha Police officer pleads ‘no contest’ after incident with teens in Sarpy County