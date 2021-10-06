Advertisement

Saunders County deputies make large drug bust, two arrested

(Saunders County Sheriff's Office)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office made a large drug bust near Wahoo Monday night.

According to a Facebook post, authorities say a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 92, just east of Wahoo, after a U-Haul was caught speeding in the area.

“During the course of the contact with the occupants of the vehicle, several indicators of criminal activity were noted,” SCSO said in the post. “K9 Mac was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics coming from the U-Haul.”

The sheriff’s office says a search of the vehicle turned up 358 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, weighing almost 400 pounds.

“Two suspects were taken in to custody and booked at the Saunders County Correctional Facility,” the department stated.

Saunders County says the Nebraska State Patrol, the Wahoo police Department, and the III Corps Drug Task Force all assisted during the incident.

