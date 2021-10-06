Advertisement

Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at Timberview High School.(WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area school district said Wednesday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn’t not confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

Live TV footage showed a line of ambulances and fire department vehicles staged outside the school, but no people being treated for injuries could be seen.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.

Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln.
LPS says teen killed in crash was Lincoln High student
Valentino’s has decided to permanently close the buffet and dining area at its 70th & Van Dorn...
Valentino’s Buffet at 70th & Van Dorn in Lincoln to permanently close
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
LLCHD reports 19 COVID deaths in September; monthly number of deaths decreasing
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

Latest News

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results
Doug Ewald
Alberts Announces Doug Ewald as Chief Financial Officer
Meet Chocolate and Almond! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
Officer Ja'Price Spears was put on administrative leave in April after an incident in Sarpy...
Omaha Police officer pleads ‘no contest’ after incident with teens in Sarpy County