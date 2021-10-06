Six firearms seized on I-80 following a pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Seward County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate-80. This stop resulted in the arrest of one male and the seizure of six firearms on Monday.

A Seward County Deputy initiated a traffic stop at around 8:35 a.m. on I-80 westbound near mile marker 379 on a white 2020 Mazda CX-5 rental vehicle. Throughout the traffic stop the deputy became suspicious that the driver and female passenger were involved in criminal activity. The odor of marijuana was also present.

When the deputy explained that he would be conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle, the driver jumped out of the patrol vehicle, ran to his vehicle and fled. A pursuit was initiated.

The Mazda reached speeds of 120 mph as it traveled westbound and passed other vehicles on the shoulder. Near mile marker 338, the vehicle drove into the median, made a U-Turn and proceeded eastbound. The vehicle then exited I-80 at the Henderson exit, mile marker 342. As it exited, the driver lost control, left the roadway, struck a culvert and rolled the vehicle.

Paramedics were called to the scene while deputies and state troopers worked to pull the driver and female passenger from the wreckage.

While the occupants were being treated for their injuries, a search of the vehicle located six illegal firearms. The driver, 37-year-old El Shah Amon Royster of St. Louis, MO was arrested in York County for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, six counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and six counts of possession of a deadly weapon while in the commission of a felony.

The female passenger was released.

