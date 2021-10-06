Advertisement

State Fair attendance numbers lower than pre-pandemic years

Nebraska State Fair final day
Nebraska State Fair final day(Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Fair attendance numbers were released, and they are much higher than the scaled back state fair in 2020.

During the entire length of the state fair, 266,245 visitors walked through the gates. That tops the 50,235 who showed up in 2020 when the fair was scaled back to ag and 4-H only.

But this year saw a drop from years before the pandemic.

During rainy weather in 2019, the fair saw 283,468 guests. In 2018, 314,805 people attended the fair.

This year’s number fell short of the record - when 379,108 people visited in 2017.

20172018201920202021
379,108314,805283,46850,235266,245

Visitors came to the 2021 Nebraska State Fair from 43 states and 10 countries, including a a German delegation of 17 people.

The outdoor concerts were headlined by Jon Pardi drawing a crowd of over 7,800 fans.

State Fair officials said the 2021 fair earned record gross sales in carnival rides. Food vendors and commercial exhibitors also experienced an increase in sales when compared to 2019.

The 2022 State Fair will be held August 26-September 5, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln.
LPS says teen killed in crash was Lincoln High student
Valentino’s has decided to permanently close the buffet and dining area at its 70th & Van Dorn...
Valentino’s Buffet at 70th & Van Dorn in Lincoln to permanently close
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
LLCHD reports 19 COVID deaths in September; monthly number of deaths decreasing
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

Latest News

Highs On Thursday
Thursday Forecast: October “nice” just keeps on coming...
The football coaches said all youth sports would benefit from more support from the community.
Safe Kids offers new resources to help prevent youth sports injuries
Doug Ewald
Alberts announces Doug Ewald as Chief Financial Officer
Republican governors including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds met...
Ricketts, Reynolds join Republican governors at U.S. border