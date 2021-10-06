Tabitha partnering with 10/11 Cares to give away free video devices to combat loneliness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of October, senior care experts at Tabitha have partnered with 10/11 Cares to combat loneliness by giving away free Facebook Portals to people in the Lincoln community.

Portals are small devices that allow users to call and receive video chats between friends and family. Christie Hinrichs, president of Tabitha, said the devices were simple to use for older adults.

According to Tabitha, one-in-three seniors live alone, and with the portal, these seniors will never be alone.

“Generationally we have moved away from our parents and grandparents, so this is an invitation for us to not stop after COVID, but remain in touch,” Hinrichs said. “The difference that it makes in both generations lives is unmeasurable.”

Before COVID-19, there was an epidemic of loneliness the world was facing. It has now become even more difficult, Hinrich said.

The contest was made possible by a senior donor who wanted to ensure fellow seniors avoid loneliness.

Signing up for the Connecting Generations Contest is simple and free.

Follow this link, and explain why your connection with loved ones is so important.

Tabitha will give away two free Facebook Portals everyday to combat loneliness.

“To see the joy and meaning that these kinds of connections have brought the lives of the seniors makes us just want to do more and be inspired to invite the community into being a part of this and recognizing how valuable it is,” Hinrichs said.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.