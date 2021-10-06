Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: October “nice” just keeps on coming...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Low pressure spinning away near St. Louis threw some cloudiness back into eastern Nebraska on Wednesday...and that kept temperatures a few degrees cooler compared to the last few days. We started the day with some patchy fog...and that will be possible once again on Thursday morning.

That low pressure system is expected to drift east on Thursday...leaving the region with partly-to-mostly sunny skies by Thursday afternoon and slightly warmer temperatures once again. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 70s-to-lower 80s.

Highs On Thursday
Summer-like conditions return to your forecasts for both Friday and Saturday...with high temperatures in the lower-to-mid 80s for both days and little chance for moisture. The exception to that will be in the west...where a cold front entering the state on Saturday will mean cooler afternoon highs there...mainly in the 70s...and a small chance for some showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the day.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Sunday
Behind the front on Sunday...most of the region will be cooler...and there will be a small chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms but much of the day on Sunday is likely to be dry...and most locations will not see significant precipitation. At this time...weather models continue to indicate a better chance for more widespread rain to our north. The rest of the 7-Day Forecast will highlight a bit of a cooling trend...although the “average” high in Lincoln by next Monday, October 11th, is just 69°. Along with the “relatively” cooler temperatures we’ll also include an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms as a more potent weather system heads our way in the early-to-middle part of next week...stay tuned.

7-Day Forecast
