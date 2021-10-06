Valentino’s closes final Lincoln buffet location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s the end of an era. Not only is Valentino’s dine-in location closing at 70th and Van Dorn. It marks the last buffet location in Lincoln to shut its doors.

It’s a place where many have hosted birthday parties, weddings, and shared family memories but the owners say the difficult decision was made in large part due to the pandemic.

The location opened in 1974. Valentino’s first debuted the buffet format about 40 years ago, and from there it became one of its signature features in the capital city.

“In the late 70s, early 80s we started to experiment a couple of days a week with a buffet night,” said Vice President Michael Messineo. “It became so popular that by the late-80s we had gone full-time with the buffet.”

Messineo said the buffet format is difficult to adapt to the pandemic, with ongoing spacing and sanitation guidelines. But a labor shortage also played a part in the decision to close.

“Staffing’s always been a big issue and over the last couple of years with the pandemic just made it a lot harder to operate,” Messineo said.

It does still have a building in the same complex. Which offers delivery and in-store and curbside pickup options. A format Messineo says has helped them during these times.

“Our customers told us, they just all of a sudden started gravitating towards picking their food up,” Messineo said.

Messineo said while it’s his family’s business the 70th and Van Dorn location is also what he affectionately calls his Val’s. Having lived in the area growing up, and spending the most time visiting it over the years.

“So I was in there all the time so it’s a very difficult decision,” Messineo said. “We’ve had a lot of great memories and we’d like to thank the customers over the years who were there for special events, family occasions, or just to grab something to eat.”

The Lincoln location is the last corporately-owned buffet, with the final one in Omaha closing in 2020.

There are still a few operated by franchise owners in Nebraska.

