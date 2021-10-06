Advertisement

With flu season around the corner, Hy-Vee’s top doctor is recommending flu shots for all

A patient receives a flu vaccine in 2020.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even though it’s still warm outside, local doctors say it’s time to get your flu shot.

Hy-Vee’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dan Fick, said he’s worried flu season will come back with vengeance after last year’s season was minimal.

“It was low because people were social distancing and masking,” Fick said. “This year not as many people are doing those things.”

That’s why he said everyone should consider the flu shot.

Dr. Fick said this year’s flu vaccine contains four strains and has the possibility of reducing flu cases by 40-60%.

“Individually, it will decrease your risk of getting influenza and decrease risk of being hospitalized with influenza,” He said.

This is especially true for the elderly, immunocompromised, people with cardiac or lung problems, pregnant people and young children.

“It’s a proven vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine,” Dr. Fick said. “It’s really important this year because we aren’t masking or separating. Everybody should consider the vaccine because it’s a great thing to do to protect yourself and loved ones around you.”

He said it will also be important in protecting hospital capacity as we continue to deal with COVID-19 cases.

Hy-Vee is offering the flu shot at all locations with no appointment or prescription needed. Most insurance companies will fully cover the shot.

Hy-Vee will hold drive-through flu clinics outside Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between now and October 30 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

