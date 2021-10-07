Allick represents USA, chases Olympic dream

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Waverly senior Bekka Allick recently helped the USA 18U volleyball team to a bronze medal at the FIVB World Championships. Allick, a Nebraska commit, says it was an honor to represent her home country in Durango, Mexico.

Allick is a 6-foot-4 middle blocker, who ranks as the top player in Nebraska. She describes the 18U World Championships as the “Baby Olympics.” She says playing in the real Olympics is her ultimate goal.

“I look up to Jordan Larson,” Allick said. “I’m not there, but I’m steps away from that. Its like ‘Hold on... this is actually happening!’”

