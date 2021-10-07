Advertisement

Allick represents USA, chases Olympic dream

Waverly middle blocker Bekka Allick is the top high school volleyball prospect in Nebraska.
Waverly middle blocker Bekka Allick is the top high school volleyball prospect in Nebraska.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Waverly senior Bekka Allick recently helped the USA 18U volleyball team to a bronze medal at the FIVB World Championships. Allick, a Nebraska commit, says it was an honor to represent her home country in Durango, Mexico.

Allick is a 6-foot-4 middle blocker, who ranks as the top player in Nebraska. She describes the 18U World Championships as the “Baby Olympics.” She says playing in the real Olympics is her ultimate goal.

“I look up to Jordan Larson,” Allick said. “I’m not there, but I’m steps away from that. Its like ‘Hold on... this is actually happening!’”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln.
LPS says teen killed in crash was Lincoln High student
Valentino’s has decided to permanently close the buffet and dining area at its 70th & Van Dorn...
Valentino’s Buffet at 70th & Van Dorn in Lincoln to permanently close
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
LLCHD reports 19 COVID deaths in September; monthly number of deaths decreasing
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

Latest News

Stivrins back on the volleyball court, “Can’t stop smiling”
Doug Ewald
Alberts announces Doug Ewald as Chief Financial Officer
Lincoln East beats Lincoln High
Lincoln East holds off Lincoln High
Lincoln east beats Lincoln high
Lincoln East beats lincoln high