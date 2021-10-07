Brian Rosenthal pleads not guilty to child sex assault charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Lincoln sports reporter pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of first degree sexual assault of a child.

Brian Rosenthal is accused of sexually assaulting a child on four occasions between December 2017 and February 2018. According to court documents filed in Nemaha County, the child was between the ages of 12-16 years old.

A pretrial conference for Rosenthal is set for Feb. 1, 2022 with a jury trial the week of March 28, 2022.

Brian Rosenthal remains in Nemaha County Jail on a $1 million bond. He would have to pay 10 percent of that to get out of jail.

Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted.

Rosenthal is also facing possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography charges in Lancaster County.

Brian Rosenthal previously worked for the Lincoln Journal Star from 2000-2016 and as a staff writer and creative content specialist for Nebraska Athletics from 2016-2020. He is a native of Cook, Neb.

