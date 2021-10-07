Friday Forecast: A little summer “simmer” for the end of the week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unseasonably warm temperatures return for both Friday and Saturday...

High pressure will dominate the region over the next few days...translating into partly-to-mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the 80s. In fact...Lincoln may “threaten” its RECORD HIGH for Saturday (October 9th) which is 90° first set back in 1921. The “average” high in Lincoln for October 9th is 70°. Parts of northern and western Nebraska will be cooler on Saturday as a cold front drops into that area.

Friday Highs (KOLN)

Saturday Highs (KOLN)

As the aforementioned cold front pushes east Saturday night and Sunday...cooler temperatures will return to the entire state on Sunday.

At this time rain chances look small for for Sunday...but are expected to increase with a couple of stronger weather systems early next week. Those rain chances will also lead to a return of more seasonal October temperatures...with highs in the 60s and lower 70s for much of next week.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.