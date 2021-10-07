Frost emphasizes run game ahead of Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice.

Frost gave insight on the execution needed for Nebraska to play well.

“We need to do everything well,” Frost said. “The run game is probably the key to this game. They want to run it we want to run it they want to stop it we want to stop it. The team that gets behind has to throw probably in a good spot so we have to do everything we can up front on offense and defense.”

Frost discussed the night game atmosphere at Memorial Stadium and how that helps with recruiting.

“Yeah I expect the environment to be even better than last week,” he said. “We are all grateful to the fans for last Saturday that was pretty special. I imagine it will be that way or better this week. We need some noise when they are on offense. An environment like that makes kids want to play here so having kids here to watch that is going to help us.”

Frost talked about senior outside linebacker, JoJo Domann and the success he has been having.

“I am happy for JoJo any time he has success I am really happy for him,” Frost said. “He has been here through a lot seen a lot held up through a lot. He is a good player for us. He has better players around him now than he has had before and when plays are there for him to make he makes them so he is a key part of what we are doing and really glad I have had an opportunity to coach him.”

The Huskers will play Michigan this Saturday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC at Memorial Stadium, and radio coverage will be provided by Huskers Radio Network.

