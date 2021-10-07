Advertisement

Frost emphasizes run game ahead of Michigan

Scott Frost on his coaching focus
Scott Frost on his coaching focus
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice.

Frost gave insight on the execution needed for Nebraska to play well.

“We need to do everything well,” Frost said. “The run game is probably the key to this game. They want to run it we want to run it they want to stop it we want to stop it. The team that gets behind has to throw probably in a good spot so we have to do everything we can up front on offense and defense.”

Frost discussed the night game atmosphere at Memorial Stadium and how that helps with recruiting.

“Yeah I expect the environment to be even better than last week,” he said. “We are all grateful to the fans for last Saturday that was pretty special. I imagine it will be that way or better this week. We need some noise when they are on offense. An environment like that makes kids want to play here so having kids here to watch that is going to help us.”

Frost talked about senior outside linebacker, JoJo Domann and the success he has been having.

“I am happy for JoJo any time he has success I am really happy for him,” Frost said. “He has been here through a lot seen a lot held up through a lot. He is a good player for us.  He has better players around him now than he has had before and when plays are there for him to make he makes them so he is a key part of what we are doing and really glad I have had an opportunity to coach him.”

The Huskers will play Michigan this Saturday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC at Memorial Stadium, and radio coverage will be provided by Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an early Thursday morning shooting in an alley near 27th & Fair.
LPD: Man hospitalized after overnight shooting
Accident scene at 27th and Old Cheney on Wednesday morning
27th and Old Cheney back open following crash
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating break-in at South Lincoln pharmacy
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Saunders County deputies make large drug bust, two arrested

Latest News

A shot of an empty Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska after the Huskers beat Fordham 52-7 on...
Huskers Radio Network Spanish broadcast adds new affiliate; Set for on-site broadcast
Waverly middle blocker Bekka Allick is the top high school volleyball prospect in Nebraska.
Allick represents USA, chases Olympic dream
Stivrins returns, boosts Huskers
Stivrins returns, boosts Huskers
allick
Waverly's Allick represents USA at World Championships