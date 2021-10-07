Advertisement

Huskers Radio Network Spanish broadcast adds new affiliate; Set for on-site broadcast

A shot of an empty Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska after the Huskers beat Fordham 52-7 on...
A shot of an empty Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska after the Huskers beat Fordham 52-7 on Saturday, 9/4/21.(Rex Smith)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beginning this week, the Spanish radio broadcast will be carried over the air each week on Lobo 97.7 FM serving Omaha and Eastern Nebraska. The Spanish broadcast can also continue to be heard on Le Grand 93.3 FM serving Grand Island and central Nebraska.  It is also available for free on Huskers.com and the Huskers App.

This Saturday’s Spanish-language radio broadcast of the Nebraska-Michigan game will originate live from Memorial Stadium, marking the second time the broadcast crew has been on site in Lincoln. The Spanish broadcast also originated from Memorial Stadium in 2019, when Nebraska took on Northwestern. All other Spanish radio broadcasts of Husker football games, home and away, are announced from a remote location.

Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso will call the game, with Morales describing the play-by-play and Monterroso adding color commentary. Morales and Monterroso also serve as the Spanish-language announcing crew for the Kansas City Chiefs, in partnership with Tico Sports.

“The addition of Lobo 97.7 is an important addition to our Huskers Radio Network broadcast affiliate lineup,” Nebraska Senior Associate Athletic Director for Marketing & Multimedia Brandon Meier said. “We have received positive feedback about our Spanish-language broadcast and the opportunity to provide broader coverage in the Omaha market allows us continue to grow the Nebraska brand to a larger fan base.  We are especially proud to be able to announce this expanded coverage during National Hispanic Heritage Month.” Saturday’s Spanish broadcast will begin with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m., leading up to kickoff at 6:44 p.m.

The Spanish-language broadcast supplements the regular Huskers Radio Network coverage of Nebraska Football.  This Saturday’s broadcast begins with pre-game coverage at 2:30 p.m. Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison and Jeremiah Sirles will be on the call, with Jessica Coody, Matt Coatney, Ben McLaughlin and Brenden Stai also part of the pre- and post-game broadcast team.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident scene at 27th and Old Cheney on Wednesday morning
27th and Old Cheney back open following crash
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Saunders County deputies make large drug bust, two arrested
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating break-in at South Lincoln pharmacy
Officer Ja'Price Spears was put on administrative leave in April after an incident in Sarpy...
Omaha Police officer pleads ‘no contest’ after incident with teens in Sarpy County

Latest News

LSO File Photo
LSO investigating burglary at Hickman pharmacy
Brian Rosenthal
Brian Rosenthal pleads not guilty to child sex assault charges
The scene of an early Thursday morning shooting in an alley near 27th & Fair.
LPD: Man hospitalized after overnight shooting
The walk will have be music, food and slideshows from walks in years past. The goal for this...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s returning to Lincoln