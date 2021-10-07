Huskers Radio Network Spanish broadcast adds new affiliate; Set for on-site broadcast

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beginning this week, the Spanish radio broadcast will be carried over the air each week on Lobo 97.7 FM serving Omaha and Eastern Nebraska. The Spanish broadcast can also continue to be heard on Le Grand 93.3 FM serving Grand Island and central Nebraska. It is also available for free on Huskers.com and the Huskers App.

This Saturday’s Spanish-language radio broadcast of the Nebraska-Michigan game will originate live from Memorial Stadium, marking the second time the broadcast crew has been on site in Lincoln. The Spanish broadcast also originated from Memorial Stadium in 2019, when Nebraska took on Northwestern. All other Spanish radio broadcasts of Husker football games, home and away, are announced from a remote location.

Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso will call the game, with Morales describing the play-by-play and Monterroso adding color commentary. Morales and Monterroso also serve as the Spanish-language announcing crew for the Kansas City Chiefs, in partnership with Tico Sports.

“The addition of Lobo 97.7 is an important addition to our Huskers Radio Network broadcast affiliate lineup,” Nebraska Senior Associate Athletic Director for Marketing & Multimedia Brandon Meier said. “We have received positive feedback about our Spanish-language broadcast and the opportunity to provide broader coverage in the Omaha market allows us continue to grow the Nebraska brand to a larger fan base. We are especially proud to be able to announce this expanded coverage during National Hispanic Heritage Month.” Saturday’s Spanish broadcast will begin with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m., leading up to kickoff at 6:44 p.m.

The Spanish-language broadcast supplements the regular Huskers Radio Network coverage of Nebraska Football. This Saturday’s broadcast begins with pre-game coverage at 2:30 p.m. Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison and Jeremiah Sirles will be on the call, with Jessica Coody, Matt Coatney, Ben McLaughlin and Brenden Stai also part of the pre- and post-game broadcast team.

