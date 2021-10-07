Advertisement

Lincoln man killed in crash in Northeast Nebraska

(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are dead after a car accident in northeast Nebraska.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday evening about two miles east of Wisner on Highway 275.

One of the drivers was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter and two others were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 56-year-old Lance Arthaloney of Lincoln and 60-year-old Martha Pena Rodriguez of West Point.

The highway between Beemer and Wisner was closed for about three hours. The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an early Thursday morning shooting in an alley near 27th & Fair.
LPD: Man hospitalized after overnight shooting
Accident scene at 27th and Old Cheney on Wednesday morning
27th and Old Cheney back open following crash
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating break-in at South Lincoln pharmacy
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Saunders County deputies make large drug bust, two arrested

Latest News

A shot of an empty Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska after the Huskers beat Fordham 52-7 on...
Huskers Radio Network Spanish broadcast adds new affiliate; Set for on-site broadcast
LSO File Photo
LSO investigating burglary at Hickman pharmacy
Brian Rosenthal
Brian Rosenthal pleads not guilty to child sex assault charges
The scene of an early Thursday morning shooting in an alley near 27th & Fair.
LPD: Man hospitalized after overnight shooting