Lincoln man killed in crash in Northeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are dead after a car accident in northeast Nebraska.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday evening about two miles east of Wisner on Highway 275.

One of the drivers was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter and two others were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 56-year-old Lance Arthaloney of Lincoln and 60-year-old Martha Pena Rodriguez of West Point.

The highway between Beemer and Wisner was closed for about three hours. The accident is still under investigation.

