Lincoln woman’s small dog brutally attacked by coyote

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 240 calls for coyote sightings have been made to Animal Control over this past year. One woman who lives near 70th and A Streets is sharing her story after her small dog was attacked on Tuesday.

Sophie is a seven-year-old Yorkie and weighs about five pounds. Animal Control said Sophie is exactly the type of animal that coyotes prey on. Sophie’s now recovering after a brutal encounter with one, and Animal Control said others should be aware that incidents like this one can happen.

Around 1:45 Tuesday morning, Ellen Hadley took her Yorkie Sophie out to go to the bathroom.

“I have a lead out here that i always put her on. I stood in the doorway to watch her,” Ellen said. When all of a sudden, Ellen “saw her leash tighten up, and I knew something wasn’t right.”

Ellen said she walked outside to see Sophie in the mouth of a coyote, which she then chased away.

“I looked her over and there was blood all over the place. I saw a flap of skin and knew I had to have help.”

Ellen took her dog to the vet hospital, where Sophie needed stitches. Ellen also reported the attack to Animal Control, who says coyotes are being spotted all across the city.

“Towards Holmes Lake, up towards Wedgewood Lake, up towards 70th and A, around Seacrest Park and that area, even across O Street up north,” said Steve Beal, Manager of Lincoln Animal Control.

Beal told 10/11, “They’re looking for shelter. They’re looking for good habitat. They’re looking for good places to raise their young. They’re looking for food.”

Animal Control said after the hundreds of coyote spottings, they’re taking measures like setting up trail cameras but said there really isn’t much more that they can do.

“If the public is looking for eradication of the coyotes, that’s likely not going to happen. We need to learn to live with this wildlife and be safe,” said Beal.

It’s a lesson Ellen said she learned and wants other pet owners to be aware of, too.

“Be out there with them. Don’t stand in the doorway like I did. Go out with them even if it’s dark,” said Ellen.

Animal Control said to help prevent coyotes from sticking around, keep your lawns mowed low, avoid keeping pet food outside and call the agency whenever you spot a coyote in your neighborhood.

