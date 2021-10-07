Advertisement

LIVE: Gradoville family offers thanks ahead of memorial for Creighton baseball director

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours before the memorial service for Chris Gradoville, the family issued a statement of thanks to community for their “outpouring of love and support” following his death in a shooting last week.

Services, set for 2 p.m. Thursday at D.J. Sokol Arena, will be livestreamed.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Memorials for the former Creighton University player who returned to lead the Bluejays baseball program have been widespread.

His teammates from the Texas Rangers shared their memories of Gradoville last week, saying their friend lived his life “out loud.”

Karma Koffee also held a fundraiser for the family to honor the man who regularly visited the neighborhood coffee shop with friends after working out.

