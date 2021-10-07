LPD: One person hospitalized after overnight shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say one man is recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in central Lincoln, very early Thursday morning.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW they received a gunshots call around 12:15 a.m. in the area of 27th and Fair. Minutes later, as officers located shell casings in an alleyway, police say a man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say the man is expected to survive his injuries, but can’t classify the severity of them at this time.

LPD says the shooting occurred in the alley that goes from Fair and Potter Streets, between 27th and 28th Streets. They also say there is no ongoing threat to the public, and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

