LSO investigating burglary at Hickman pharmacy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a Hickman pharmacy.

On Wednesday, around 4:45 a.m., Sheriff Terry Wagner said the Meadow Lark Pharmacy, off 68th Street and Prairie View Lane, was burglarized.

Sheriff Wagner said the break-in was reported around 5:50 that morning.

According to Sheriff Wagner, there is $900 in damage to the pharmacy’s door and an unknown amount of narcotics were stolen from the store.

Surveillance footage has been reviewed and according to Sheriff Wagner it shows a dark complected man wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and white shorts leave the pharmacy with a black trash can containing the stolen narcotics.

Anyone with information is asked to call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Investigators believe this burglary is connected to the break-in at Stockwell Pharmacy in south Lincoln on Wednesday.

The Lincoln Police Department said in that case, investigators have determined there was no loss.

