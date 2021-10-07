Man in critical condition following train vs. vehicle accident near Aurora

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A man was injured Wednesday morning after his truck was struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

It happened around 8 a.m. two miles west of Aurora on N Road.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the initial investigation revealed the train hit the passenger side of the truck, pushing it to the northside of the tracks.

The driver of the truck, Kent Ronnau, was transported to CHI Health St. Francis in critical condition.

He was treated and transferred.

The sheriff’s office says there are no flashing lights at that crossing.

