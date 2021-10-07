Advertisement

Man in critical condition following train vs. vehicle accident near Aurora

A man was injured after his truck was struck by a BNSF train.
A man was injured after his truck was struck by a BNSF train.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A man was injured Wednesday morning after his truck was struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

It happened around 8 a.m. two miles west of Aurora on N Road.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the initial investigation revealed the train hit the passenger side of the truck, pushing it to the northside of the tracks.

The driver of the truck, Kent Ronnau, was transported to CHI Health St. Francis in critical condition.

He was treated and transferred.

The sheriff’s office says there are no flashing lights at that crossing.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an early Thursday morning shooting in an alley near 27th & Fair.
LPD: Man hospitalized after overnight shooting
Accident scene at 27th and Old Cheney on Wednesday morning
27th and Old Cheney back open following crash
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating break-in at South Lincoln pharmacy
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Saunders County deputies make large drug bust, two arrested

Latest News

Lincoln man killed in crash in Northeast Nebraska
A shot of an empty Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska after the Huskers beat Fordham 52-7 on...
Huskers Radio Network Spanish broadcast adds new affiliate; Set for on-site broadcast
LSO File Photo
LSO investigating burglary at Hickman pharmacy
Brian Rosenthal
Brian Rosenthal pleads not guilty to child sex assault charges