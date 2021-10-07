Norris seniors work to get memorial bench for student crash victim

FIRTH, Neb. (KOLN) - 13-year-old Ryan Post would have been a senior this year at Norris High School. She died from injuries sustained in a car crash four years ago that happened just blocks away from the school.

Now, her friends are working on a project in hopes of making sure her legacy is not forgotten. It would be located outside the high school she never got the chance to attend.

That accident happened back in October 2017. Ryan was a passenger in a car involved in a chain-reaction crash near the high school.

Her memory lives on in memorial signs in the area and through her organs that saved the lives of five people.

Cassidy Couwens and Alaina Clowers, both seniors at Norris, have known life without Ryan Post for the past four years.

“I have a lot of hard days and so she’s just always in the back of my mind, she didn’t want anybody to be said,” Bouwens said.

Per Norris’s school policy, Ryan won’t be able to have a memorial seat at graduation. So the pair decided to try to give her a seat in another way, with a brand new bench on Norris’ school grounds in the same colors as a memorial at her old cheerleading gym.

“It’s all white and then it has black trim on it and we’re going to paint the white parts pink on it for Cheer Express,” Bouwens said. “And then we’re going to get a butterfly engraved on the seat and then a quote.”

Ryan’s mom, Colleen Jordening, was touched by the idea. She said it’s hard knowing her daughter won’t get a seat at graduation, but she could be remembered this way.

“Every time I sit there and I think oh you know people have forgotten something comes along that says no she’s not forgotten she won’t be for a long time,” Jordening said.

The bench idea will have to go through the Norris School Board for approval. The girls said they’re not sure about a timeline to get it all done, but the costs are estimated to be about $1,200.

They’ve started doing that fundraising through a GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.