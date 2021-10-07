Advertisement

Omaha man pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charge

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man accused of taking part in the storming of the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 entered a guilty plea on Thursday.

Arrested by FBI Omaha field agents in January on a federal warrant relating to the protest, Brandon Straka pled guilty Thursday to a single count of disorderly conduct.

He is set for sentencing in December. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Straka was able to get within a few feet of the U.S. Capitol entrance Jan. 6, and yelled to the crowd to take a U.S. Capitol Police Officer’s protective shield. The FBI received “multiple tips referencing the video of Straka at the U.S. Capitol,” the document states.

In a video he recorded, he’s heard yelling “Go! Go! Go!” to encourage others to storm the building, among other things.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an early Thursday morning shooting in an alley near 27th & Fair.
LPD: Man hospitalized after overnight shooting
Accident scene at 27th and Old Cheney on Wednesday morning
27th and Old Cheney back open following crash
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating break-in at South Lincoln pharmacy
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Saunders County deputies make large drug bust, two arrested

Latest News

LHS Theatre
LHS Theatre presents Journey to the World's Edge
Friday Highs
Friday Forecast: A little summer “simmer” for the end of the week...
Ken Siemek
History Nebraska names Ken Siemek a Nebraska Historical Artifact
Omaha man arrested for U.S. Capitol riot - 4 pm
Omaha man arrested for U.S. Capitol riot - 4 pm