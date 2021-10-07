Stivrins back on the volleyball court, “Can’t stop smiling”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether at practice or in the locker room, Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins says she can’t stop smiling. The All-American middle blocker recently returned from back surgery, which kept her out of action for more than four months. During that time, Stivrins debated whether to continue playing volleyball.

“She wants to be a pro,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said. “She wants to go to the national team. I think that’s her dream.”

Stivrins’ injury was not volleyball related, according to Cook. It started during the 2021 spring season, in which Stivrins was sidelined for a match during the NCAA Tournament. Cook says he considered ending Stirvrins’ season prematurely, but she opted to play through the pain.

The beloved senior says it was a long journey back to the volleyball court. Stivrins says she still isn’t 100-percent healthy, but is slowly improving. She started practicing a few weeks ago.

“I’m only here for a couple more months, so I’m just trying to soak it all in,” Stivrins said.

With 17 kills over two matches, Stivrins is making an immediate impact for the Huskers. She’s hitting .566 and the Huskers swept both opponents, Michigan and Michigan State, since Stivrins’ return.

She ranks the ovation during starting lineups on Friday as one of her favorite moments as a Husker.

