Walk to End Alzheimer’s returning to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Sunday, October 10, Lincoln will host the in-person 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk will be at Haymarket Park starting at 11 a.m. after virtual walks last year. The Promise Garden Ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m. for all participants, and the walk starts directly after the ceremony. Whether you’re walking in a team, or by yourself, every step gets us one step closer to a cure for Alzheimer’s.

The walk will have music, food and slideshows from walks in years past. The goal for this year is $230,000 and 1,300 participants.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the walk is the leading fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research with more than 600 walks across the United States.

“This is everything to us,” Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s Manager, Carrie Dell said. “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the best way that we can get people together, people who are living with the disease or dementia, their caregivers, their families, their loved ones. Show them that there is hope, we are raising more money than ever before and that we are spreading more awareness than ever before.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in three seniors will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“There’s 35,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia in Nebraska and a lot of them are right here in Lincoln.,” Dell said. “The support system and support network here in Lincoln is amazing, we’ve got so many people that care and who do it altruistically; they do it because they care.”

There is still time to sign up for the Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s on their website. They recommend everyone sign up beforehand, but there will registration on Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

