Warm weather continues Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More sunshine is expected Thursday with warmer afternoon temperatures as well. Even warmer temperatures for Friday and Saturday.
Mostly cloudy skies this morning in eastern Nebraska with areas of fog. Partly sunny and warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy and mild Thursday night. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Mostly sunny skies for Friday and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s along with a Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
There will be more clouds on Saturday however, it will be quite warm and even hot in southeast Nebraska Saturday afternoon. The high in the Lincoln area could near 90 degrees with a southerly breeze. The Husker game Saturday evening will be warm and mainly dry.
Cooler temperatures arrive on Sunday with a small chance of rain. Scattered showers and cool for Monday and Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible by mid week.
