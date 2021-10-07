Advertisement

Warm weather continues Thursday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More sunshine is expected Thursday with warmer afternoon temperatures as well. Even warmer temperatures for Friday and Saturday.

Mostly cloudy skies this morning in eastern Nebraska with areas of fog. Partly sunny and warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer afternoon temperatures expected.
Warmer afternoon temperatures expected.(1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy and mild Thursday night. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Above average low temperatures expected Thursday night.
Above average low temperatures expected Thursday night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies for Friday and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s along with a Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures for Friday with highs in the mid 80s for much of the state.
Warmer temperatures for Friday with highs in the mid 80s for much of the state.(1011 Weather)

There will be more clouds on Saturday however, it will be quite warm and even hot in southeast Nebraska Saturday afternoon. The high in the Lincoln area could near 90 degrees with a southerly breeze. The Husker game Saturday evening will be warm and mainly dry.

Cooler temperatures expected Saturday for central and western Nebraska. Hot conditions for...
Cooler temperatures expected Saturday for central and western Nebraska. Hot conditions for southeast Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Cooler temperatures arrive on Sunday with a small chance of rain. Scattered showers and cool for Monday and Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible by mid week.

Warm temperatures expected through Saturday with a cool down next week with the chance for rain.
Warm temperatures expected through Saturday with a cool down next week with the chance for rain.(1011 Weather)

