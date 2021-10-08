Advertisement

Bellevue dad’s hearing rescheduled, charged with first-degree murder

Adam Price was arrested in California hours after his 3-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were found dead in his home in May.
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021, after he was extradited from California. He is facing charges in the deaths of his two young children.(Sarpy County Jail)
By Mike McKnight and Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - There is new information about the father’s upcoming court appearance after the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office confirmed the children of the Bellevue man who were found dead in their father’s home in May were smothered.

According to the Sarpy County Chief Attorney, Price isn’t objecting to amended charges. There’s a prelim scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. rather than the prior date of Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead inside the home of Adam Price after a welfare check May 16. The children’s parents had been in the middle of a divorce, and it was Price’s week to have the children. Their mother, who lives in Illinois had asked police to check on them.

Price, 36, was arrested in Pacifica, Calif., hours later.

RELATED: Friend of Price children's mother speaks out

Price was initially charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death, but the state has filed a motion to upgrade the charges to two counts of first-degree murder, according to Bonnie Moore, Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney.

Price has been in Sarpy County Jail since May 27, when he was transferred there from California. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

If convicted, Price faces a life sentence, the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an early Thursday morning shooting in an alley near 27th & Fair.
LPD: Man hospitalized after overnight shooting
Lincoln man killed in crash in Northeast Nebraska
Sophie is a seven-year-old Yorkie and weighs about five pounds. Animal Control said Sophie is...
Lincoln woman’s small dog brutally attacked by coyote
Levi Heilig and Devan Spera
Omaha duo face kidnapping charges; bond set in the millions
A man was injured after his truck was struck by a BNSF train.
Man in critical condition following train vs. vehicle accident near Aurora

Latest News

Carly Schaaf
Carly Schaaf’s death ruled a homicide, questions remain
Officers arrested a man who had been on the run for six months Thursday in Hastings.
Hastings man arrested with meth, guns and cash
LLCHD reports first West Nile Virus death this season
Patricia Timm
Patricia Timm resigns from State Board of Education