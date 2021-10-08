Advertisement

Carly Schaaf’s death ruled a homicide, questions remain

Carly Schaaf
Carly Schaaf(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The death of a Lincoln woman whose body was found over the summer has been ruled a homicide, according to Schaaf’s death certificate.

Twenty-three-year-old Carly Schaaf was first reported missing on May 17. On June 10, her body was found in a wooded area near Pawnee Lake.

10/11 News obtained Schaaf’s death certificate, which says she died from asphyxia due to smothering, combined with a drug overdose. The death certificate is dated June 16, less than a week after Schaaf’s body was found. It’s not clear whether the document reflects the autopsy results the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department told 10/11 News they had been waiting months for.

The Sheriff’s department said Friday they had yet to see the autopsy results. Members of the Schaaf family also said Thursday they hadn’t been notified of results. 10/11 News has reached out to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office for answers.

10/11 was told by one of Schaaf’s family members in early August that LPD told them there was a person of interest in the case, but Lincoln Police would not confirm that to be true.

There have been no suspects named or arrests made in the case.

10/11 News obtained Schaaf’s death certificate which says she died from asphyxia due to smothering, combined with a drug overdose. (State of Nebraska)

