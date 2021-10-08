CHI Health offering drive-up flu shots in October

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The month of October is the best time to get a flu shot, according to the CDC. Starting October 8, CHI Health is offering drive-up flu shot clinics throughout the month of October.

CHI Health officials ask that everyone get a shot this year, especially with hospitals already being overworked because of COVID-19.

“This year is particularly important because we’re in the middle of a pandemic and we’ve talked about our hospitals and our staff are stretched right now, so the best thing we can do for our community is to get the flu shot,” Taylor Miller with CHI Health said. “It’s going to help keep people out of the hospital, it’s also going to keep you and your family healthy.”

CHI Health recommends that you make an appointment, but they will try and accommodate those without one.

CHI Health drive-up clinics:

Southwest / October 8, October 15, 8 a.m. - noon

Family Health / October 9, October 23, 8 a.m. - noon

Stevens Creek / October 9, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

East Lincoln / October 16, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Antelope Creek / October 23, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

