Drug task force finds meth, cash & more while serving warrant in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found meth, drug paraphernalia and cash after serving a warrant in northeast Lincoln.
Around 6 p.m. on Thursday the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant near 27th and Theresa Streets on an ongoing narcotics investigation.
LPD said 11.3 grams of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and $606 cash were seized.
Police arrested 42-year-old Ramon Serrano for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug crime and a local traffic warrant.
According to police, a 22-year-old man and 26-year-old man were also contacted as guests of Serrano.
LPD said the 22-year-old was found to be in possession of a pipe with methamphetamine residue.
Investigators said they found 1.2 grams of methamphetamine on the 26-year-old man’s person.
The 22-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a local warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The 26-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
