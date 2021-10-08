Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The course of true love never did run smooth. A feuding fairy King and Queen of the forest cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play. As their dispute grows, the magical royal couple meddle with mortal lives leading to love triangles, mistaken identities and transformations with hilarious, but dark consequences.

Friday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Tickets: $15-40

Journey To The World’s Edge

Journey to the World’s Edge is an Irish folktale about the young Brigid Shawn O’Grady of long-ago County Clare in Ireland, who just wants to be normal. Steeped in Irish culture and legends, Journey to the World’s Edge is about Brigid’s journey toward self-esteem and courage.

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m.; Tickets start at $5

Backswing Brewing Co. Presents Laughs & Crafts Standup Comedy Night

Laughs & Crafts is a national comedy tour bringing a professional standup comedy club to your local brewery for a night of laughs and craft beer. Agostino Zoida will be the headliner for this event.

Friday 8-11 p.m.; Tickets start at $25

The Bourbon Theatre Presents Local H

Local H, the iconic alt-rock duo known for their blistering live shows and pioneering the two- piece band set-up, is at the top of their game more than two decades after they first burst onto the music scene. Frontman Scott Lucas, who covers both guitar and bass and drummer Ryan Harding have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, buoyed by global touring along with the release of some of their most critically-acclaimed work to date.

Saturday 8 p.m.; Tickets start at $15

2nd Annual Battle of the Food Trucks

Come and join the 2nd annual battle of the food trucks! Vote for your favorite and let them know you appreciate them. Shop while you’re here, there will be amazing vendors!

Sunday 10-3 p.m.; Free

